Hakamata Found Not Guilty in 1966 Murder Case; Escapes Execution After First Death Penalty Retrial in Japan in 35 Years

The Shizuoka District Court found Iwao Hakamata not guilty in his retrial on Thursday, reversing a previously finalized death sentence for the 1966 robbery and murder of a family of four in Shizuoka Prefecture.

The 88-year-old Hakamata filed a request for a retrial in 1981; the district court granted this request in 2014. As a result, his execution was suspended and he was released from prison.

Retrials are held in cases when sufficient evidence that is likely to prove the defendant’s innocence is newly found.

In post-World War II Japan, there have only been four cases of suspects being retried after a sentence of death was finalized. In all of these cases, the defendant was ultimately found not guilty. The Hakamata case marks the first such retrial since 1989.