China Provincial Official Investigated for Hate Speech Against Japanese; Online Posts Allegedly Called Stabbed Boy ‘Guilty Japanese’
15:02 JST, September 24, 2024
SHANGHAI — An official from China’s Sichuan Province is under investigation for posting hate speech against Japanese people on social media, Hong Kong-based Phoenix TV’s online media outlet reported Monday.
According to several reports, a 41-year-old deputy director in charge of energy development for farming villages in Sichuan Province posted anti-Japanese messages in response to last week’s fatal stabbing of a 10-year-old boy who attended a Japanese school in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province. According to the reports, the posts included ones reading: “Our rule is to kill the Japanese,” and “We simply killed a kid of the [historically] guilty Japanese.”
