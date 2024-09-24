China Provincial Official Investigated for Hate Speech Against Japanese; Online Posts Allegedly Called Stabbed Boy ‘Guilty Japanese’

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A bouquet with a message written in Japanese and Chinese is placed in front of a Japanese school in Shenzhen, China, after the fatal stabbing of a schoolboy who attended there.

SHANGHAI — An official from China’s Sichuan Province is under investigation for posting hate speech against Japanese people on social media, Hong Kong-based Phoenix TV’s online media outlet reported Monday.

According to several reports, a 41-year-old deputy director in charge of energy development for farming villages in Sichuan Province posted anti-Japanese messages in response to last week’s fatal stabbing of a 10-year-old boy who attended a Japanese school in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province. According to the reports, the posts included ones reading: “Our rule is to kill the Japanese,” and “We simply killed a kid of the [historically] guilty Japanese.”