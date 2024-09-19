Japanese Boy Stabbed Near School in China’s Shenzhen Dies; Suspect Detained by Chinese Authorities
9:03 JST, September 19, 2024
SHENZHEN, China – A boy who was stabbed on his way to a Japanese school in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen on Wednesday morning died on Thursday, according to the Consulate General of Japan in Guangzhou, China.
The boy was attacked by a man in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province. The area is a hub for high-tech firms and many Japanese companies operate there.
The man has been detained and is being questioned by Chinese authorities.
In June, a man armed with a knife attacked three people, including a Japanese woman and her child, in the eastern city of Suzhou, Jiangsu Province. At the time, the Japanese government asked Chinese authorities to ensure the safety of Japanese nationals.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Typhoon Shanshan Forms, Slowly Moves Toward Japan; Govt Says Typhoon No. 10 Likely to Approach Japan Next Week
-
Tokyo Companies Prepare for Ashfall From Mt. Fuji Eruption; Disposal Of Ash, Possibly at Sea, A Major Challenge
-
Shizuoka Pref. City Offers Foreigners Free Japanese Language Classes; Aims to Raise Non-Natives to Daily Conversation Level
-
Strong Typhoon Shanshan Predicted to Approach Western, Eastern Japan Earliest on Wednesday
-
Powerful Typhoon Shanshan Expected to Approach Japan’s Amami Region on Tuesday or Later; Sanyo Shinkansen Expect Total or Partial Service Suspension from Wednesday to Friday
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Philippines Steps Up Defense of Northernmost Province with Eye on Possible Contingency Involving Taiwan
- Typhoon Shanshan Forms, Slowly Moves Toward Japan; Govt Says Typhoon No. 10 Likely to Approach Japan Next Week
- Tokyo Companies Prepare for Ashfall From Mt. Fuji Eruption; Disposal Of Ash, Possibly at Sea, A Major Challenge
- Shizuoka Pref. City Offers Foreigners Free Japanese Language Classes; Aims to Raise Non-Natives to Daily Conversation Level
- Strong Typhoon Shanshan Predicted to Approach Western, Eastern Japan Earliest on Wednesday