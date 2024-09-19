Japanese Boy Stabbed Near School in China’s Shenzhen Dies; Suspect Detained by Chinese Authorities

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Security is tightened around the Japanese school in Shenzhen on Wednesday.

SHENZHEN, China – A boy who was stabbed on his way to a Japanese school in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen on Wednesday morning died on Thursday, according to the Consulate General of Japan in Guangzhou, China.

The boy was attacked by a man in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province. The area is a hub for high-tech firms and many Japanese companies operate there.

The man has been detained and is being questioned by Chinese authorities.

In June, a man armed with a knife attacked three people, including a Japanese woman and her child, in the eastern city of Suzhou, Jiangsu Province. At the time, the Japanese government asked Chinese authorities to ensure the safety of Japanese nationals.