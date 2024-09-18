Japanese Boy Stabbed in China; A Suspect Was Detained and Questioned by Police

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

SHENZHEN, China — A Japanese boy was stabbed on his way to school in southern China on Wednesday, according to multiple sources in the Japanese government.The child was injured and taken to the hospital. A suspect was detained and questioned by police.The area where the stabbing occurred — Shenzhen, Guangdong Province — is home to many advanced tech companies, including Japanese firms. Earlier this year in June, three people, including a Japanese woman and her child, were attacked by a Chinese man wielding a knife in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province.