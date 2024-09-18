President of Japanese Sightseeing Boat Company Arrested Over Kazu I’s Sinking Off Hokkaido’s Shiretoko Peninsula in 2022

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Shiretoko Pleasure Boat President Seiichi Katsurada speaks at a press conference in Shari, Hokkaido, on April 28, 2022.

Seiichi Katsurada, president of the Shiretoko Pleasure Boat company, has been arrested over the sinking of the Kazu I sightseeing vessel off the Shiretoko Peninsula in Hokkaido in April 2022.Katsurada, 61, was arrested on Wednesday by the Abashiri Coast Guard Office on suspicion of professional negligence resulting in death. Twenty people died in the incident, and six remain missing.