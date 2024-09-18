President of Japanese Sightseeing Boat Company Arrested Over Kazu I’s Sinking Off Hokkaido’s Shiretoko Peninsula in 2022
12:18 JST, September 18, 2024
Seiichi Katsurada, president of the Shiretoko Pleasure Boat company, has been arrested over the sinking of the Kazu I sightseeing vessel off the Shiretoko Peninsula in Hokkaido in April 2022.Katsurada, 61, was arrested on Wednesday by the Abashiri Coast Guard Office on suspicion of professional negligence resulting in death. Twenty people died in the incident, and six remain missing.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Typhoon Shanshan Forms, Slowly Moves Toward Japan; Govt Says Typhoon No. 10 Likely to Approach Japan Next Week
-
Tokyo Companies Prepare for Ashfall From Mt. Fuji Eruption; Disposal Of Ash, Possibly at Sea, A Major Challenge
-
Shizuoka Pref. City Offers Foreigners Free Japanese Language Classes; Aims to Raise Non-Natives to Daily Conversation Level
-
Typhoon No. 10 Forecast to Develop; Move into Pacific Ocean South of Japan on Aug. 26
-
Strong Typhoon Shanshan Predicted to Approach Western, Eastern Japan Earliest on Wednesday
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Philippines Steps Up Defense of Northernmost Province with Eye on Possible Contingency Involving Taiwan
- Typhoon Shanshan Forms, Slowly Moves Toward Japan; Govt Says Typhoon No. 10 Likely to Approach Japan Next Week
- Tokyo Companies Prepare for Ashfall From Mt. Fuji Eruption; Disposal Of Ash, Possibly at Sea, A Major Challenge
- Shizuoka Pref. City Offers Foreigners Free Japanese Language Classes; Aims to Raise Non-Natives to Daily Conversation Level
- Typhoon No. 10 Forecast to Develop; Move into Pacific Ocean South of Japan on Aug. 26