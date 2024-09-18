Home>Society>Crime & Courts

President of Japanese Sightseeing Boat Company Arrested Over Kazu I’s Sinking Off Hokkaido’s Shiretoko Peninsula in 2022

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Shiretoko Pleasure Boat President Seiichi Katsurada speaks at a press conference in Shari, Hokkaido, on April 28, 2022.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:18 JST, September 18, 2024

Seiichi Katsurada, president of the Shiretoko Pleasure Boat company, has been arrested over the sinking of the Kazu I sightseeing vessel off the Shiretoko Peninsula in Hokkaido in April 2022.Katsurada, 61, was arrested on Wednesday by the Abashiri Coast Guard Office on suspicion of professional negligence resulting in death. Twenty people died in the incident, and six remain missing.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Crime & Courts Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING