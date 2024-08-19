¥4.5 Mil. Payout from Boat Race Bet Snatched in Hyogo Pref.

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Hyogo prefectural police headquarters

KOBE — About ¥4.5 million in cash was snatched Saturday from a man who got the money as a payout for a boat race bet in Himeji, Hyogo Prefecture, police have said.

According to the Himeji Police Station, the 73-year-old city local had a nylon bag containing the cash, his mobile phone and his wallet taken at around 8:25 p.m. when coming out of the Boat Race Ticket Shop Himeji. The police are investigating the case as theft.

The police said a suspect around 180 centimeters tall wearing a helmet approached the man from behind, robbed him of the bag about 10 meters from the ticket booth and fled on a motorcycle parked nearby.