Another U.S. Military Member Charged With Sex Crime In Okinawa; Ambassador Emanuel Asked To Prevent Further Recurrences

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi disclosed at a press conference Friday that a member of the U.S. military has been indicted by Okinawa’s Naha District Public Prosecutors Office on June 17 on charges of nonconsensual sexual assault resulting in injuries.

Vice Minister of the Foreign Ministry Masataka Okano reportedly conveyed his disappointment to U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel and asked him to make a concerted effort to prevent any more such incidents from happening.

It was recently revealed that another U.S. airman was indicted by prosecutors in March on charges of nonconsensual sexual assault and abduction for indecent purposes after kidnapping and sexually assaulting a girl under 16 years old last December.