Nursery School Teacher in Tokyo Arrested on Suspicion of Pulling Boy’s Hair; Police Suspect Repeated Abuse

A female teacher at a private nursery school in Tokyo’s Setagaya Ward was arrested on suspicion of pulling a boy’s hair and committing other violent acts, police said Tuesday.

The woman, 26, who was not identified, was charged with assault, and the Setagaya Police Station of the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating possible repeated incidents of abuse.

The woman has admitted to the allegations, and was quoted as saying, “I was annoyed.”

According to the charges, before lunch or during nap time between May 7 and 9, the woman is suspected of violently pulling the boy’s hand to force him to stand up, and also pulling his hair so hard it made him bend over backward.

The incident came to light after the boy’s guardian notified the ward on May 13. The woman was identified through video from security cameras at the nursery school.