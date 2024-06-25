Japanese Mother, Child Attacked with Knife in China
11:26 JST, June 25, 2024
Shanghai (Jiji Press)—A Japanese mother and her child were attacked with a knife by an apparent Chinese man in the city of Suzhou in China’s Jiangsu Province on Monday, according to the Japanese Consulate General in Shanghai.
The mother and preschool child were waiting for a bus from a Japanese school. They suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were treated at a hospital.
A Chinese woman who was a guide on the bus was also attacked and is in critical condition, according to sources.
The attacker was taken into custody and is being questioned.
The incident took place in a district where many foreigners, including Japanese, live.
The Japanese Consulate General sent officials to the scene to confirm the circumstances of the incident. It also asked local authorities to take measures to prevent a recurrence, strengthen security and share detailed information.
