Man Sent to Prosecutors on Suspicion of Stealing from Mainly Indian Restaurants; He Says Shops Run by Non-Japanese Tend to Have Insufficient Security System
10:23 JST, June 25, 2024
Nara prefectural police sent an unemployed man to prosecutors Monday on suspicion of stealing cash and other items from about 110 shops and restaurants, mainly Indian restaurants, in and outside Nara Prefecture.
The man, 31, is suspected of stealing about ¥7.3 million in cash and 65 items, including naan and beer servers worth about ¥900,000, from about 110 shops and restaurants in eight prefectures, including Nara and Chiba, from June 2022 to June last year, according to the police. He admitted to all the charges.
Of the shops and restaurants, about 70 are curry or Indian restaurants, the police said.
He was quoted as saying he realized shops run by non-Japanese tend to have insufficient security systems.
