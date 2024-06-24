Prosecutors Seek 30 Years for Man Charged with Stabbing Ex-Girlfriend to Death Near Hakata Station in Fukuoka
13:15 JST, June 24, 2024
Prosecutors are seeking a 30-year sentence for a man charged with murder, violation of the anti-stalking law and other charges for stabbing his former girlfriend to death near JR Hakata Station in Fukuoka Prefecture last year.
During the fifth session of the lay judge trial at Fukuoka District Court on Monday, prosecutors argued that Susumu Terauchi, the 32-year-old defendant, committed the crime “with a strong intent to kill [the woman] with extreme brutality and without a shred of mercy.”
Terauchi killed Miki Kawano, then 38, on a street near JR Hakata Station in January last year. The defense argued for acquittal on the charge of violation of the anti-stalking law.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Rocks Japan’s Ishikawa Pref.; No Tsunami Expected
-
Typhoon Ewiniar Expected to Approach Japan’s Daito Islands on Wednesday; Heavy Rain Warning Feared
-
North Korean Tankers spotted at Russia’s Vostochny Port; Brazen Oil Product Smuggling Becomes the Norm
-
Popular Tokyo Ward to Expand Ban on Street Drinking to Year-Round; Complaints of Noise, Littering against Foreigners Increasing
-
Oppenheimer’s Grandson Visits Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park for 1st Time, Meets Atomic Bomb Survivors
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Drunk Captain Causes Japan Airline to Cancel Flight from Dallas to Haneda; JAL Issues Drinking Ban for Staff Rest Times
- Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Rocks Japan’s Ishikawa Pref.; No Tsunami Expected
- Former Trump Aides Differ on U.S. Intl Engagement; But Elbridge Colby, Matt Pottinger Both Share Concern Over Taiwan
- Typhoon Ewiniar Expected to Approach Japan’s Daito Islands on Wednesday; Heavy Rain Warning Feared
- North Korean Tankers spotted at Russia’s Vostochny Port; Brazen Oil Product Smuggling Becomes the Norm