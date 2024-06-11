Home>Society>Crime & Courts

Kyoto: About ¥90,000 Worth of Kujo Negi Leeks Stolen From Field; Passerby Reported a Thief to Police Early Monday Morning

15:12 JST, June 11, 2024

About 100 kilograms of Kujo negi leeks, worth about ¥90,000, were stolen from a field in Kumiyama, Kyoto Prefecture, on Monday, police said.

Police received a call from a male passerby at around 4 a.m. Monday, who was quoted as saying: “Someone is picking leeks in a field. It might be a thief.”

The field is owned by a company based in Sakyo Ward, Kyoto, that produces, processes and sells agricultural products. The Uji police station of the Kyoto prefectural police confirmed the damage and are investigating the incident as a theft. A suspicious car was spotted near the field at the time of the call, the police said.

