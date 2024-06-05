Drunk Man With Knife Seen On Platform At Yokohama Station; Arrested At Kawasaki Station, No Injuries Reported
20:50 JST, June 5, 2024
YOKOHAMA – A man holding a knife was seen sitting on the floor of a Tokaido Line platform at JR Yokohama Station, according to an emergency call made to police around 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday. The man then boarded a train and rode to JR Kawasaki Station. When he disembarked he was arrested on suspicion of violating the Firearms and Swords Control Law.
According to police, the man carried two kitchen knives in his bag, and he was intoxicated. No passengers were injured.
