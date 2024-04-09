Japan Ministers Voice Their Support for Joint Proposal On AI; Acknowledges that Appropriate Control of AI Must Be Implemented
16:41 JST, April 9, 2024
Concerned ministers voiced their support and understanding Tuesday for the “Joint Proposal on Shaping Generative AI” compiled and released by The Yomiuri Shimbun and NTT Corp. on Monday.
The joint proposal is based on the premise that proper governance of artificial intelligence (AI) must be implemented when utilizing the technology to support the future development of society.
Speaking at a press conference, Internal Affairs and Communications Minister Takeaki Matsumoto urged the public to “take this opportunity to think about the use of information in the online space.” Matsumoto said it is necessary to, as mentioned in the proposal, use AI as a “tool” while properly controlling the risks of the technology, such as the spread of inaccurate information.
As a concrete measure to control AI, the proposal refers to the need for legal restrictions on the application of the technology to elections and security.
“It will be necessary to establish legislation that prohibit the use of fake videos and other things in elections,” Taro Kono, the minister in charge of digital transformation, said. He also said that technological measures are also urgently needed, saying, “It is important to counter the risks of AI with advances in AI technology.”
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said at a press conference that the government’s expert panel and others are studying drastic AI-related measures.
“We want to make concerted efforts by relevant ministries and agencies to realize safe, secure and reliable AI, so that the benefits can be maximized while the risks are reduced,” Hayashi said.
