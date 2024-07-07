Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike Sure to Win Third Straight Term; Voters Respond to Achievements in Child Care, Education

Jiji Press

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike holds a bouquet of flowers after learning of her projected victory on Sunday night in Tokyo.

Incumbent Yuriko Koike was certain to win the Tokyo gubernatorial election on Sunday, in which the 71-year-old governor ran for a third term, according to Yomiuri Shimbun projections.

After learning of her projected win, Koike appeared before her supporters on Sunday night and said with a smile, “I will upgrade the Tokyo grand reform.”

Koike garnered voters’ support by highlighting her achievements, including reducing the number of children on waiting lists for day-care centers by 96% as well as making high school education effectively free. The governor also emphasized her focus on countermeasures against disasters.

A record 56 candidates ran in Sunday’s race. Former House of Councillors member Renho, 56; Shinji Ishimaru, 41, a former mayor of Akitakata, Hiroshima Prefecture; and former Air Self-Defense Force chief Toshio Tamogami, 75, were among those challenging the incumbent.

With a population of about 14 million, Tokyo has about 11.53 million voters, making the Tokyo gubernatorial election the largest governor’s race in the nation.

Voting began at 7 a.m. at about 1,800 polling stations in Tokyo and closed at 8 p.m., with the exception of certain locations such as the Izu Island chain. Ballot counting also took place on the same day.

Voting for the Tokyo metropolitan assembly by-elections was also held Sunday. A total of 30 candidates ran for nine electoral districts.