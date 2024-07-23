Japan PM Fumio Kishida, Incoming Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian Discuss Middle East Peace, Nuclear Issue
15:20 JST, July 23, 2024
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held a telephone talk on Monday with Iran’s President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian. Kishida expressed his strong hope that Iran will play a more constructive role in promoting peace and stability in the Middle East and will advance cooperation with the international community. The two leaders discussed the situation regarding the Iran nuclear issue and agreed to maintain communication.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan Ministry Concerned Over Same-Sex Couple Receiving City-Issued Resident Certificates Referring to ‘Common-Law Husband’
-
Japan Govt Predicts China’s Forces Could Land on Taiwan Within 1 Week of Enforcing Blockade; Drills Conducted in 2023 Analyzed
-
Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike Wins Third Straight Term; Voters Respond to Achievements in Child Care, Education
-
Incumbent Tokyo Governor Leads as Election Day Approaches; 20％ of Survey Respondents Still Undecided
-
Japan, U.S. to Compile Joint Document on Extended Deterrence; Foreign, Defense Ministers to Hold Talks
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Auto Insurance to Cost More in 2026
- Services Producer Prices Rise by 2.5%
- Japan, U.S., S. Korea Agree on Deepening Critical Material Supply Chain Cooperation
- Aviation Fuel Shortage Causes Problems at Regional Airports; Growing Demand, Lack of Workers to Transport
- Sony Group to End Production of Blu-ray Discs; Market Has Shrunk Due To Growth Of Hard Disk Drives, Streaming