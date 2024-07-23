Japan PM Fumio Kishida, Incoming Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian Discuss Middle East Peace, Nuclear Issue

Reuters file photos

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, left, and Iran’s President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held a telephone talk on Monday with Iran’s President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian. Kishida expressed his strong hope that Iran will play a more constructive role in promoting peace and stability in the Middle East and will advance cooperation with the international community. The two leaders discussed the situation regarding the Iran nuclear issue and agreed to maintain communication.