South Korean Ambassador to Japan Pays Kishida Farewell Visit; Promises to Continue Working to Strengthen Relationship

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

South Korean Ambassador to Japan Yun Dukmin, left, is seen with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, third from left, in October last year.

South Korean Ambassador to Japan Yun Dukmin visited Prime Minister Fumiko Kishida on Thursday to make a farewell address at Prime Minister’s Office. It was the first time since 2019 that a South Korean ambassador has met a Japanese prime minister for that purpose.

Kishida told Yun, “We have great respect for your contributions to the development of Japan-South Korea relations.

“Even now, Japan-South Korea relations are developing robustly, and our two countries are interacting and working cooperatively in various fields, from politics and security to economy and culture.”

In response, Yun said he would continue devoting his efforts to the enhancement of the bilateral relationship.