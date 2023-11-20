- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Poll: 75％ Seek Measures Against AI-Generated Fake Videos; Interest Limited in Osaka-Kansai Expo
17:28 JST, November 20, 2023
Three-fourths of respondents in a recent poll said the government needs to take measures against harmful AI-generated fake videos, compared to just 17% who said it does not.
The nationwide survey was conducted by The Yomiuri Shimbun from Friday to Sunday.
A number of AI-generated fake videos featuring politicians, including Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, have recently emerged on social media, raising concerns.
Relevant countermeasures were sought by 66% of respondents in the 18-39 age bracket, compared to 81% in the 40-59 age bracket, and 75% among those 60 or older.
By gender, 75% of male respondents and 74% of female respondents wanted countermeasures.
Eighty percent agreed it was necessary to regulate AI’s use of copyrighted materials through legislation or other means, to prevent unauthorized use. Only 14% disagreed.
The current Copyright Law allows, in principle, AI to learn from copyrighted works without the permission of the rights-holders — a factor that contributes to the misuse of generative AI.
30% want to go to Expo
The poll also found that only 30% of respondents wanted to go to the Osaka-Kansai Expo, which is scheduled to kick off in April 2025, while 69% said they did not want to.
By age group, 37% of those in the 18-39 age bracket, 34% in the 40-59 age bracket, and 22% of those aged 60 or older showed interest in visiting the event, showing more enthusiasm among younger generations.
By gender, 33% of male respondents and 27% of female respondents said they wanted to go to the Expo.
Even in the Kinki region — which includes Osaka Prefecture, where the event will be held — less than half of the respondents, or 48%, said they wanted to see the Expo.
Hokkaido and the Tohoku region had the lowest percentage at 17%.
Construction costs for the venue have increased to ¥235 billion, or 1.9 times the initial estimate. Asked about this, 69% answered they were not satisfied with the situation, while 24% said they were. Even among supporters of Nippon Ishin (Japan Innovation Party), which led the bid for the Expo, 60% said they were not satisfied with the ballooning building costs.
In Hokkaido and the Tohoku region, 76% — the largest proportion of respondents — were not satisfied with the costs. Even in the Kinki region, 63% expressed dissatisfaction.
60% don’t approve of tax cuts
The government plans to cut income and residential taxes by a fixed amount of ¥40,000 yen per person as a main pillar of its economic measures. About 60% said they did not approve of this, saying the move was merely for election purposes. Many respondents had a harsh view of the plan, and their distrust of Kishida’s Cabinet is pushing the administration’s approval ratings down.
Among opposition party supporters, 79% said they did not approve of the tax cuts. This was followed by 64% among voters with no party affiliation. Even among supporters of the ruling parties, 48% did not approve of the tax cuts, higher than the 41% who said they approved.
Of those who did not approve of the tax cuts, only 15% supported the Cabinet.
