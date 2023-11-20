Home>POLITICS>POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Kishida Cabinet Approval Rating Plunges to Record Low of 24%, Down 10 Percentage Points from October

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida

12:01 JST, November 20, 2023

The approval rating of the Cabinet led by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has dropped to 24%, the lowest figure since Kishida became prime minister in October 2021, according to a Yomiuri Shimbun poll conducted over the weekend.

The figure showed a 10-percentage-point drop from the previous survey in October. Dissatisfaction with the government’s economic measures and a series of resignations of senior government officials are believed to have accelerated the decline in support.

