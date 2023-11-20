- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Kishida Cabinet Approval Rating Plunges to Record Low of 24%, Down 10 Percentage Points from October
12:01 JST, November 20, 2023
The approval rating of the Cabinet led by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has dropped to 24%, the lowest figure since Kishida became prime minister in October 2021, according to a Yomiuri Shimbun poll conducted over the weekend.
The figure showed a 10-percentage-point drop from the previous survey in October. Dissatisfaction with the government’s economic measures and a series of resignations of senior government officials are believed to have accelerated the decline in support.
"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan, U.S., S. Korea to Start Real-Time Missile Info Sharing
-
Japan to Provide Defense Equipment to Philippines; Patrol Boats, Radars, Drones Have Deterrence Against China in Mind
-
Fake Video of Japan Prime Minister Kishida Triggers Fears of AI Being Used to Spread Misinformation
-
Taiwan’s Semiconductor Giants Build Overseas Amid Global Demand, Local Labor Shortage
-
Matsuno: Other G7 Countries That Issued Gaza Statement Had Citizens Harmed in Conflict
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s 10-year JGB Yield Hits New Decade High Ahead of BOJ Meeting
- Gov. Ueda Says BOJ to Continue Monetary Easing ‘Patiently’; Sustainable Price Rises ‘Not Yet’ Clearly Foreseen (UPDATE 1)
- Yen Slides as BOJ Largely Stands Pat but Tweaks Yield Cap
- BOJ To Allow Long-Term Interest Rates to Rise Above 1% with Revision to JGB Yield Curve Control (UPDATE 1)
- Staff-free Stores Continue to Multiply, Broaden Offerings Despite Pandemic’s End