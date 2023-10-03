Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Keen to Discuss Originator Profile Technology with G7 Members

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during an interview with The Yomiuri Shimbun at the Prime Minister’s Office on Monday.

In an exclusive interview with The Yomiuri Shimbun on Monday, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he was keen to promote and discuss the uptake of Originator Profile (OP) digital technology at the Hiroshima AI Process — a framework for G7 industrialized nations to discuss how to regulate generative AI issues.

OP is seen as an effective countermeasure against disinformation. It works by inserting electronic identifiers into distributed data — such as news articles and advertisements, for example — to guarantee authenticity and allow end-users to confirm the reliability of various information. Kishida said OP “is a technology worth being taken up as a subject for cooperation during the Hiroshima AI Process.”

Speaking on the second anniversary of his administration’s inauguration, Kishida said of the Hiroshima AI Process, “As the chair [of the G7], Japan has been presenting its view to the countries concerned and advancing discussions.”

On countermeasures against disinformation and the protection of intellectual property, Kishida noted: “[G7 countries are] moving forward and formulating related international rules. OP is among the modern technologies that will help counter the proliferation of disinformation.”

OP is attracting increasing attention amid growing worries that fake videos and AI-generated imagery could be used to manipulate public opinion during elections. OP guarantees the credibility of information, making it easier for consumers to view non-OP content with skepticism.

Meanwhile, in the education field, some observers say generative AI could negatively impact learning by hampering individual thinking and free expression. Security-related issues also are a concern, due to the growing sophistication of cyber-attacks.

The monopolization of online services by a few IT giants and copyright infringements by AI software are seen as key issues, too.

G7 members are planning to establish international rules to address such topics by the end of the year. In this regard, the Japanese government intends to explain Japan’s position — including the usage of OP — whenever it can.

Meanwhile, Kishida said his administration was planning to introduce numerous benefits, tax cuts, and reductions in social security burdens as part of an upcoming economic package.

“We’ll consider all methods in terms of returning benefits to the people,” Kishida said.

Regarding the fiscal 2023 supplementary budget to secure finances for the measures, the prime minister said, “We’re keen like to compile [the budget] promptly and submit it to the extraordinary Diet session. Following its submission, we want to make sure it’s enacted.”

When pressed on the issue of the dissolution of the House of Representatives, Kishida said: “I’m not thinking about it now. Economic measures are the most crucial point. We aim to resolve issues that can’t be postponed.”