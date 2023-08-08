- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Japan Ruling Party Vice President Offers Flowers at Tomb of Former Taiwan Leader Lee Teng-hui
15:55 JST, August 8, 2023
TAIPEI — Liberal Democratic Party Vice President Taro Aso laid flowers Monday at the tomb of former Taiwan President Lee Teng-hui in the outskirts of Taipei.
Seen as the “father of Taiwan democracy,” Lee — who was born in Taiwan under Japanese colonial rule and known for being pro-Japanese — studied at Kyoto Imperial University (now Kyoto University).
After offering flowers at Wuzhi Mountain Military Cemetery in New Taipei City, Aso met with Lee’s second daughter, Annie Lee, at the facility.
Aso was scheduled Tuesday to meet Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen; Lai Ching-te, the ruling Democratic Progressive Party’s candidate for the upcoming presidential election in January; and various other officials.
Aso’s visit came at the behest of Taiwan. According to the LDP, it was the first time for an LDP vice president to officially visit the island since Japan and Taiwan severed diplomatic ties in 1972, based on party records.
"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan Govt Explains Radar Defense System Plan to Okinawa Pref. Locals
-
South Korea Demands Japan Withdraw Takeshima Claim in White Paper
-
Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi to Visit 6 Countries in Asia, Africa by early August
-
International Organizations / Prevalence of Disinformation Has Japan Fighting Back
-
G7 Eyes Targets to Mitigate Critical Mineral Import Risks
JN ACCESS RANKING