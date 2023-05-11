- DEFENSE & SECURITY
Russia Blasts NATO’s Plan to Open Office in Japan
16:45 JST, May 11, 2023
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Russia on Wednesday criticized NATO’s plan to open an office in Japan as leading to the militarization of the Asia-Pacific region.
Speaking at a press briefing in Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the plan is yet further proof of NATO’s ambitions to entrench in the region to spread an anti-Russia and anti-China agenda.
NATO’s advance in Asia will lead to the militarization of the region and an escalation in bloc conflicts, she said.
