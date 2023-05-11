Russia Blasts NATO’s Plan to Open Office in Japan

REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova speaks during a news conference in Moscow, Russia, April 4, 2023.

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Russia on Wednesday criticized NATO’s plan to open an office in Japan as leading to the militarization of the Asia-Pacific region.

Speaking at a press briefing in Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the plan is yet further proof of NATO’s ambitions to entrench in the region to spread an anti-Russia and anti-China agenda.

NATO’s advance in Asia will lead to the militarization of the region and an escalation in bloc conflicts, she said.