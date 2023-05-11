Home>POLITICS>DEFENSE & SECURITY
  • DEFENSE & SECURITY

Russia Blasts NATO’s Plan to Open Office in Japan

REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova speaks during a news conference in Moscow, Russia, April 4, 2023.

Jiji Press

16:45 JST, May 11, 2023

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Russia on Wednesday criticized NATO’s plan to open an office in Japan as leading to the militarization of the Asia-Pacific region.

Speaking at a press briefing in Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the plan is yet further proof of NATO’s ambitions to entrench in the region to spread an anti-Russia and anti-China agenda.

NATO’s advance in Asia will lead to the militarization of the region and an escalation in bloc conflicts, she said.



Related Article

NATO, Japan Working Toward Opening Tokyo Liaison Office, 1st in Asia

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING