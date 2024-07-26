Japan’s PAC-3 Production to be Strengthened for Exports;2+2 Meeting to Discuss Making Patriots, Other Missiles

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

A PAC-3 missile deployment drill is held in Fukuoka in February.

The Japanese and U.S. governments are set to strengthen the production system in Japan for the sake of exporting Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) surface-to-air guided missiles from Japan to the United States.

As the United States continues to provide military aid to Ukraine, which has been subjected to Russian aggression, it is reportedly facing a shortage of equipment. Japan, an ally of the United States, is expected to provide support.

The two countries also aim to establish a production system in Japan for a medium-range, air-to-air missile named AMRAAM, according to Japanese government sources.

The agreement is expected to be reached on Sunday at the Japan-U.S. Security Consultative Committee, also known as the 2-plus-2 security talks, the sources said.

PAC-3 missiles, which intercept ballistic missiles, are licensed products developed by a U.S. company. A Japanese company also manufactures the missile in Japan for a patent fee.

Since Russia launched its aggression against Ukraine in February 2022, the United States has continued to supply Ukraine with related equipment, reportedly resulting in a stockpile shortage.

Japan currently produces about 30 PAC-3 missiles per year for the Air Self-Defense Force. The production system in Japan will be strengthened in the coming years for export to the United States.

Meanwhile, AMRAAM missiles are carried by state-of-the-art F-35 stealth fighter jets and others and are developed and produced by a U.S. company. Japan is currently dependent on imports for the missiles.

As with the PAC-3, production of AMRAAM missiles in the United States is insufficient, so Japan has not yet been able to import the missiles as planned.

Japan and the United States plan to discuss whether to license production of AMRAAM missiles in Japan and then either use them in Japan or export them to the United States.

In December, the Japanese government revised the Three Principles on Transfer of Defense Equipment and Technology and the principles’ implementation guidelines. The revision allowed the full export of finished defense products manufactured under license to countries that hold patents on them.

At the Japan-U.S. summit meeting held in the United States in April, the two countries’ leaders agreed that regular talks would be held on the joint production of missiles among other issues.

The first such meeting was held in June, with officials working to select specific defense equipment to be produced in Japan.

The joint production of equipment by Japan and the United States is also aimed at strengthening the ability to continue fighting in the event of a contingency.

Sunday’s Japan-U.S. 2-plus-2 meeting will be held in Tokyo. Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and Defense Minister Minoru Kihara, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin are expected to discuss measures to strengthen the alliance at the meeting.