Japan, Sweden Defense Chiefs Agree to Continue Supporting Ukraine; Kihara Says Japan Supports Sweden’s Decision to Join NATO

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Defense Minister Minoru Kihara, left, shakes hands with Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson in Stockholm on Thursday.

By Naohiro Tamura / Yomiuri Shimbun Staff Writer

14:33 JST, July 26, 2024

STOCKHOLM — Defense Minister Minoru Kihara and his Swedish counterpart Pal Jonson met on Thursday in Stockholm and agreed to continue supporting Ukraine, which has been fighting against Russian aggression.

Regarding Sweden joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in March, Kihara told Jonson that Japan supports Sweden’s “major strategic decision.”

The defense chiefs also confirmed that they will boost exchanges and cooperation regarding defense equipment and technology through NATO.

