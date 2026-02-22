Under the Sea: Chilean Company Ages Wines in Underwater Cellars
13:42 JST, February 22, 2026
SANTIAGO (Reuters) — In metal cages installed on the sea floor around the small island of Locos in northern Chile, divers stock bottles of wine as part of a new underwater storage program.
A consistent temperature throughout the year of about 11 C, negative pressure and just the right amount of light recreate the “cave effect” of traditional underground wine cellars.
“We are gradually finding certain products that work very well underwater,” said Alejandro Soza, director of the ODC diving center in the Coquimbo region and whose company, Cava Indus 8, is behind the initiative.
Bottles are submerged from 10 to 20 meters deep for eight months to a year and surrounded by calcareous sediments, ideal for a stable, protective environment that’s great for long-term aging.
“The tannins feel smoother, softer, the body feels more elegant,” said Brazilian sommelier Luana Balbine, while tasting one of the wines at the diving center.
White and cool-climate grape varieties such as Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc and Pinot Noir respond best to underwater aging, although the method can be applied to other varieties, the center said.
Preserving wine underwater has been in practice for decades, but the project is novel for Chile, one of the world’s top wine exporters, where the wine industry is a cornerstone of national identity and a major economic driver.
