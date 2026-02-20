Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Dips 1% Amid US-Iran Tensions
12:35 JST, February 20, 2026
TOKYO, Feb 20 (Reuters) – Japan’s Nikkei share average fell on Friday, tracking Wall Street’s loss, as uncertainties over geopolitical tension between the U.S. and Iran brewed and technology stocks dragged.
The Nikkei .N225 fell 1.1% to 56,821.39 in morning trade, while the broader Topix .TOPX sank 1.2% to 3,805.43.
“With a three-day weekend coming up (in Japan), there’s a move to lock in profits for now on concern that something might happen between the U.S. and Iran during the holiday,” said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities.
U.S. President Donald Trump warned Iran it must make a deal over its nuclear program or “really bad things” will happen, and set a deadline of 10 to 15 days, drawing a threat from Tehran to retaliate against U.S. bases in the region if attacked.
The air transport sector was among the worst performers among the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry groups with a 3.1% drop. Japanese air carriers ANA Holdings 9202.T lost 3.2% and Japan Airlines 9201.T shaved 3%.
Tech shares dragged down the Nikkei index the most. Chipmaking equipment maker Tokyo Electron 8035.T slid 3.4%, and technology investor SoftBank Group 9984.T sank 3.2%.
Meanwhile, drugmaker Sumitomo Pharma 4506.T shares plunged roughly 13% in choppy trading, after rising as much as 6.8%, on profit-taking following a health ministry panel’s approval of the drugmaker’s iPS cell-derived treatment for Parkinson’s disease.
The stock’s 14-day relative strength index (RSI) reached 74.8 on Tuesday. A figure above 70 indicates that the price gain is overstretched.
Top Articles in News Services
-
Survey Shows False Election Info Perceived as True
-
Prudential Life Expected to Face Inspection over Fraud
-
Hong Kong Ex-Publisher Jimmy Lai’s Sentence Raises International Outcry as China Defends It
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Touches 58,000 as Yen, Jgbs Rally on Election Fallout (UPDATE 1)
-
Trump Names Former Federal Reserve Governor Warsh as the Next Fed Chair, Replacing Powell
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan PM Takaichi’s Cabinet Resigns en Masse
-
Japan Institute to Use Domestic Commercial Optical Lattice Clock to Set Japan Standard Time
-
Israeli Ambassador to Japan Speaks about Japan’s Role in the Reconstruction of Gaza
-
Man Infected with Measles Reportedly Dined at Restaurant in Tokyo Station
-
Man Infected with Measles May Have Come in Contact with Many People in Tokyo, Went to Store, Restaurant Around When Symptoms Emerged