South Korea, Japan Finance Ministers to Hold Bilateral Meeting on Saturday, Seoul Says
16:31 JST, March 12, 2026
SEOUL, March 12 (Reuters) – The finance ministers of South Korea and Japan will hold a meeting in Tokyo on Saturday to discuss global and regional economic issues as well as cooperation agendas, Seoul’s finance ministry said.
“At the meeting, the two countries will exchange views on global and regional economic trends, including the recent Middle East situation, and risk factors,” the ministry said in a statement.
“In addition, bilateral and multilateral cooperation agendas to advance economic and financial cooperation between the two countries will be discussed,” it said.
