South Korea, Japan Finance Ministers to Hold Bilateral Meeting on Saturday, Seoul Says

Japanese and South Korean flags

16:31 JST, March 12, 2026

SEOUL, March 12 (Reuters) – The finance ministers of South Korea and Japan will hold ⁠a meeting in Tokyo on Saturday to ⁠discuss global and regional economic issues as well as cooperation agendas, Seoul’s finance ministry said.

“At the meeting, ⁠the two countries will exchange views on global and regional economic trends, including the recent Middle East situation, and risk factors,” ⁠the ⁠ministry said in a statement.

“In addition, bilateral and multilateral cooperation agendas to advance economic and financial cooperation between the two countries will be discussed,” it said.

