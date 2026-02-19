Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Rises on Tech Rally and Takaichi’s Spending Hopes

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Tokyo Stock Exchange

TOKYO, Feb 19 (Reuters) – Japan’s Nikkei share average rose on Thursday, tracking Wall Street’s gains in tech shares and buoyed by renewed optimism about Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s big-spending plan.

The Nikkei .N225 wrapped up midday trading, gaining 0.8% to 57,598.83, while the broader Topix .TOPX rose 1.0% to 3,845.56.

Technology-related shares lifted the Nikkei index the most. Technology investor SoftBank Group 9984.T crept up nearly 4%, while chipmaking equipment maker Tokyo Electron 8035.T rose 3.7%

Takaichi was formally reappointed as prime minister on Wednesday, following a historic general election victory earlier this month. She has pledged to increase investment through targeted public spending to boost consumption and revitalize economic growth.

“With all cabinet ministers reappointed, swift policy execution is expected, which is seen as another positive for the stock market,” said Ryotaro Sawada, senior analyst at Tokai Tokyo Intelligence Laboratory, in a research note.

Japan Steel Works <5631.T>, a key supplier of large forged components for the nuclear industry, was the Nikkei’s top gainer, rising nearly 10% after a media report said construction of next‑generation nuclear reactors was under consideration for the second round of Japan’s $550 billion investment in the U.S.