North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile Toward The Sea off Its East Coast
9:53 JST, January 4, 2026
SEOUL — North Korea fired a ballistic missile towards the sea off its east coast, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement on Sunday.
The missile is believed to have already fallen, according to Japan’s Ministry of Defense.
The last time Pyongyang tested its ballistic missile was in November.
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung is making a state visit to China starting from Sunday, where experts say he might ask Beijing to facilitate dialogue with North Korea.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for more than double the production capacity of tactical guided weapons on his latest visit to a munitions factory, North Korea’s state media reported on Sunday.
In recent weeks, Kim has made a series of visits to factories that build weapons, as well as to a nuclear-powered submarine, and has overseen missile tests ahead of this year’s Ninth Party Congress of the Workers’ Party, convened to set out major policy goals.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Brigitte Bardot, 1960s Sultry sex Symbol Turned Militant Animal Rights Activist Dies at 91
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Buoyed by Stable Yen; SoftBank’s Slide Caps Gains (UPDATE 1)
-
3 Killed in Taiwan Knife Attack, with the Suspect Later Falling to His Death from a Department Store (Update1)
-
Southeastern Taiwan Shaken by Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake, No Immediate Reports of Damage
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Slumps as AI Stocks Tumble Ahead of US Jobs Data (UPDATE 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
As Chinese Tourists Shun Japan, Hotels and Stores Suffer
-
Tokyo Economic Security Forum to Hold Inaugural Meeting Amid Tense Global Environment
-
Imports of Rare Earths from China Facing Delays, May Be Caused by Deterioration of Japan-China Relations
-
Economic Security Panels Debate Supply Chains, Rare Earths; Participants Emphasize Importance of Cooperation Among Allies
-
Tokyo Ranks 2nd in Global Power City Index, Highest-Ever Position; Surpasses New York for the 1st Time