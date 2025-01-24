Aquarium to be Built in Tokyo Giants Town; Will Include Underwater Viewing Tunnel and One of Kanto’s Largest Fish Tanks
17:44 JST, January 24, 2025
The Yomiuri Shimbun, the Yomiuri Giants and Yomiuri Land Co. announced Thursday a plan to build an aquarium in Tokyo Giants Town in Inagi, Tokyo.
The construction work began Friday and is scheduled to be completed in 2027.
The facility, which will operate around the theme of people visiting the world of living things and spending time together, will feature an underwater viewing tunnel that will allow visitors to walk through one of the largest fish tanks in the Kanto region.
The aquarium will be accessible via a concourse from the lawn outfield seats of Giants Town Stadium, the new venue for the Yomiuri Giants’ farm team, which will open on March 1. The new aquarium will be the first in the nation to be built on the grounds of a baseball stadium.
With three floors above ground and one below, the aquarium, including outdoor spaces, will cover an area of 9,874 square meters.
The facility will be divided into different habitats, such as the Jellyfish Area and the Sea Lion and Penguin Area.
A 30-meter slope beside the freshwater tank will lead visitors up to the Tamagawa River Area, on the aquarium’s rooftop. This exhibit will be designed to show how water flows from the shallows to the depths of the ocean.
The underwater viewing tunnel will run through a 7-meter-high, 13-meter-wide acrylic glass tank that will hold 1,300 tons of water. After entering the tunnel from a beach that will be created in the facility, visitors will be able to walk for about 30 meters, as if they are gradually submerging themselves in the water.
