Merchant’s House from Edo Period Given Special Designation in Japan; City Govt Gave Designation to Preserve Community, Help City Development

Courtesy of the Okazaki city government

The former residence of the Hiraoka family

OKAZAKI, Aichi — The Hiraoka family’s former residence, which belonged to a merchant family and was built in the Edo period (1603-1867), was designated as a structure of landscape importance in Okazaki, Aichi Prefecture.

The building received the designation on March 21 under the Landscape Law to preserve the scenery and contribute to city development. A subsidy of up to ¥3 million will be provided to cover half the cost of repairs necessary to preserve the exterior.

The house is the 13th such structure designated by the city, including the Okazaki Castle keep.

The residence used to be called “Zeniya” and is located along the old Tokaido road.

The machiya-style structure, which is believed to have been built sometime around 1818-30, has a mezzanine floor and lattice windows, retaining the look of a house during that time period. It was a private residence until a few years ago.

The residence’s owner plans to open it to the public after repairing the interior and exterior, the city said.