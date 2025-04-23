Otaru’s ‘Herring Mansion’ Reopens to Public; Historic Building Had Been Closed for Repairs Following 2023 Heavy Rains
17:46 JST, April 23, 2025
OTARU, Hokkaido — The Otaru Nishin Goten, or Herring Mansion, welcomed visitors once more in early April, after having been closed for repairs for the past 18 months. The historic landmark in the Hokkaido port city of Otaru is a museum that vividly recalls the region’s heritage as a center of herring fishing.
The museum had shut its doors in September 2023 after heavy rains caused an embankment in front of the building to collapse.
The facility’s reopening on April 5 was preceded by a ceremony held inside the museum.
“We are delighted to welcome this day, with the slope beautifully restored. We encourage everyone to visit and see these exhibits that offer glimpses into the herring fishing industry of the past,” said Shinya Ise, director of the Otaru Aquarium, which operates the museum.
The repair project involved reinforcing the collapsed slope with a concrete block retaining wall about 5 meters tall and 40 meters long. Additionally, the walkway under the eaves of the building was widened. The total cost of the restoration work was about ¥44 million.
The Otaru Nishin Goten will remain open for the current season until Nov. 24, with no scheduled closures during this period. Operating hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, with the closing time shifting to 4 p.m. from Oct. 16.
