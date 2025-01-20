4 Female ‘Desert Fairies’ Take Residence at Tokyo Park; Rodents, Native of North Africa, Given to Park by Saitama Pref. Zoo
12:44 JST, January 20, 2025
The public can now view common gundis, also known as desert fairies due to their adorable appearance, at Adachi Park of Living Things in Adachi Ward, Tokyo.
According to the park, common gundis, or comb rats, normally live in groups on rocks and are native to North African deserts. About 20 centimeters long and weighing about 300 grams, the rodents are characterized by their distinctive ears.
The name, which means guard in Arabic, is believed to be derived from the way they watch for predators from their rocks.
The four new residents of the park are all females and came from Saitama Children’s Zoo in Higashi-Matsuyama, Saitama Prefecture — the only place in Japan that had the animals until now. The park in Adachi Ward plans to have a male gundi in the future.
The common gundis can be seen in a new exhibit at the park that replicates the rodents’ rocky desert habitat. Gundis can be commonly seen nuzzling or lying on top of each other.
The staff in charge of the animals hope many visitors will come and see them.
