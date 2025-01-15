New Food Court Opens in Ariake Garden in Tokyo; Mainly Offers Quick Meals and Takeout

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Ariake Food Stage, a new food court in Ariake Garden, is open at a preview on Tuesday in Koto Ward, Tokyo.

A new food court opened Wednesday at Ariake Garden, a large commercial complex in Tokyo’s Koto Ward run by Sumitomo Retail Management Co.

In anticipation of the fifth anniversary, this June, of the complex’s opening, a greater number of restaurants have been opened to meet the needs of a wider customer base, including takeout food for nearby residents and hotel guests.

Ariake Food Stage is on the second floor of the shopping mall and houses seven eateries that sell pizza, meat pies and inari fried tofu sushi, among others, and can seat about 300 people.

Most of the food available there consists of quick and easy meals targeted at guests who want to eat before or after attending a show at the adjoining theater, as well as those seeking takeout.

A large screen is set up at the center of the area, and there are plans to coordinate with the theater to show video of artists who perform there.

The existing fifth-floor food court has been packed on weekends, and the company’s spokesperson said, “The new area will allow us to cater to various eating styles.”