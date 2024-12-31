200 Sheep Form Kanji for 2025 Chinese Zodiac Sign at Japan Farm; New Year Event to Take Place Weekends, Holidays through Jan. 26
16:23 JST, December 31, 2024
FUTTSU, Chiba – About 200 sheep were gathered to form the kanji for snake – the Chinese zodiac sign for 2025 – at Mother Farm in Futtsu, Chiba Prefecture.
This is an annual event held at the farm during the year-end and New Year’s holidays. The event will be held on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays, including the period from Dec. 30 through Jan. 3, from 12:30 p.m. though Jan. 26, weather permitting.
