Home>Features>Travel Spots

Massive Snake Statue Ready for New Year; Residents at Tsu Spent 1 Month Creating Symbol of 2025

The Yomiuri Shimbun
A giant statue of a snake is displayed at Tatsumizu Shrine in Tsu on Sunday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:42 JST, December 31, 2024

TSU — A massive statue of a snake — the Chinese zodiac sign for 2025 — has been installed at Tatsumizu Shrine in Tsu ahead of the new year.

A group of local residents used lightweight steel frames and polystyrene to create the 3.2-meter-high, 200-kilogram statue. It took them about a month to complete the work.

The statue was put on display after a procession of local children energetically pulled it around the shrine in a cart.

“I hope the new year will be a good year for the economy, as represented by this snake holding a heap of gold coins,” said Kimio Masui, 76, who heads the group.

The statue is scheduled to be on display at the shrine through the end of March.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Travel Spots Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING