Massive Snake Statue Ready for New Year; Residents at Tsu Spent 1 Month Creating Symbol of 2025
11:42 JST, December 31, 2024
TSU — A massive statue of a snake — the Chinese zodiac sign for 2025 — has been installed at Tatsumizu Shrine in Tsu ahead of the new year.
A group of local residents used lightweight steel frames and polystyrene to create the 3.2-meter-high, 200-kilogram statue. It took them about a month to complete the work.
The statue was put on display after a procession of local children energetically pulled it around the shrine in a cart.
“I hope the new year will be a good year for the economy, as represented by this snake holding a heap of gold coins,” said Kimio Masui, 76, who heads the group.
The statue is scheduled to be on display at the shrine through the end of March.
