Massive Snake Statue Ready for New Year; Residents at Tsu Spent 1 Month Creating Symbol of 2025

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A giant statue of a snake is displayed at Tatsumizu Shrine in Tsu on Sunday.

TSU — A massive statue of a snake — the Chinese zodiac sign for 2025 — has been installed at Tatsumizu Shrine in Tsu ahead of the new year.

A group of local residents used lightweight steel frames and polystyrene to create the 3.2-meter-high, 200-kilogram statue. It took them about a month to complete the work.

The statue was put on display after a procession of local children energetically pulled it around the shrine in a cart.

“I hope the new year will be a good year for the economy, as represented by this snake holding a heap of gold coins,” said Kimio Masui, 76, who heads the group.

The statue is scheduled to be on display at the shrine through the end of March.