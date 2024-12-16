Home>Features>Travel Spots

Huge Snake in Park; Artwork Seems to Slither at Hitachi Seaside Park, Ibaraki Pref.

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Objects depicting a snake are seen on the ground at Hitachi Seaside Park in Ibaraki Prefecture in this aerial photo.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

15:56 JST, December 16, 2024

HITACHI-NAKA, Ibaraki — A work of art in the shape of a giant snake has appeared on the grounds of Hitachi Seaside Park in Ibaraki Prefecture.

About 20,000 pinecones, 600 kochia trees and other materials collected from throughout the park were used to form the Chinese zodiac’s sign for the year 2025. The artwork is 32 meters long and 30 meters wide and is said to have taken three weeks to create.

The artwork can be seen through Jan. 13.

Snakes cast off their skin to grow, so the park set up the artwork in the hope that visitors will make changes that help them advance in the direction of their dreams, the park’s spokesperson said.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Travel Spots Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING