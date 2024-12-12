Home>Features>Travel Spots

Annual Illumination Event at Koiwai Farm Makiba Garden in Japan’s Iwate Pref. Fascinates Visitors; 600,000 LED Lights Depict Popular ‘Galactic Railways SL’ Train

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Visitors walk through the 40-meter “Tunnel of Light” at Koiwai Farm Makiba Garden in Shizukuishi, Iwate Prefecture, on Nov. 23.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

18:01 JST, December 12, 2024

SHIZUKUISHI, Iwate — An annual illumination event is held at Koiwai Farm Makiba Garden in Shizukuishi, Iwate Prefecture. This year’s event, called “Koiwai Winter Lights Night of the Galactic Farm 2024,” began on Nov. 23.

The illumination is now in its 11th year.

About 600,000 LED lights create a spectacular atmosphere in the garden.

The lights create the shape of a steam locomotive named “Galactic Railways SL,” which is popular at the event. The lights also form a “Tunnel of Light,” measuring about 40 meters long.

Many tourists enjoyed watching the vibrant illumination and took photos of each other.

Rena Nakadate, 27, a company employee who visited from Morioka, said with a smile, “The colorful decorative lights are so beautiful. I took good photos.”

The event lasts through Jan. 13 next year. The lights will be lit from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and turn off at 7 p.m. on Dec. 31. Fireworks will be launched on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

