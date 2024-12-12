‘Donkey Kong Country’ Opens at Universal Studios Japan; New Section Expands Super Nintendo World Area by 70％

Takayuki Hamai / The Yomiuri Shimbun

The opening ceremony for Donkey Kong Country is held at Universal Studios Japan in Konohana Ward, Osaka, on Wednesday.

OSAKA — Donkey Kong Country, an area themed around Nintendo Co.’s video game character Donkey Kong, opened at Universal Studios Japan in Konohana Ward, Osaka, on Wednesday as an addition to the park’s existing Super Nintendo World section.

“Please immerse yourself in this realistic recreation of the world of Donkey Kong,” said Shigeru Miyamoto, the Executive Fellow and representative director of Nintendo, at the opening ceremony for the new area on Wednesday. The ceremony was also attended by Donkey Kong, as well as his fellow popular Nintendo character Mario, among others.

The standout attraction of the new area — which is modeled on the jungle where Donkey Kong and his friends live — is Mine Cart Madness, where visitors can ride in carts just like the ones that appear in Donkey Kong games. The ride starts at the Golden Temple, a landmark of the new area. With the addition of Donkey Kong Country, the size of Super Nintendo World has increased by 70%.