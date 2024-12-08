Hyogo: Uroko House in Historic District Features Shohei Ohtani Figure on Roof; Figures of This Year
11:24 JST, December 8, 2024
KOBE — Uroko House in the Kitano Ijinkan-gai district of Kobe unveiled this year’s unique rooftop figures that adorn the roof the establishment.
The Kitano district and the surrounding area in the city thrived as a residential area for foreign workers after Kobe Port opened in the mid-19th century. The area is lined with Western-style houses thanks to its historic background. Uroko House is one such house in the district. Since 2009, it has displayed a Styrofoam Santa Claus and other figures based on the year’s much talked-about figures and subjects each year around Christmas time.
One of the figures unveiled on Nov. 20 was Shohei Ohtani, the Los Angeles Dodgers star who became the first player in Major League Baseball history to hit 50 homers and steal 50 bases in a single season. Other figures that adorn the roof of the house include javelin thrower Haruka Kitaguchi and other athletes who performed well in the Paris Olympics, as well as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
‘Donkey Kong Country’ to Open in Universal Studios Japan in December; New Area Will Expand ‘Super Nintendo World’ Section by 70％
-
Land-Based Seaweed Cultivation Methods Attracting Attention; Operators Use New Techniques to Preserve Traditional Japanese Nori Culture
-
Allure of Japanese Castles According to Castle-Maniac Comedian; Look Beyond Main Keeps, Stone Walls
-
Next Zenkoji Temple Special Event ‘Gokaicho’ Set for 2027; Rare Chance to See Special Statue
-
Hotel Gajoen Tokyo: a ‘Fairy Tale Palace’
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Malaysia Growing in Popularity as Destination for Studying Abroad; British-style Education Available at Low Cost
- APEC Leaders Vow to Maintain Free Trade System
- ‘Women Over 30 Would Have Uteruses Removed’; Remarks of CPJ Leader, Novelist Naoki Hyakuta Get Wide Attention
- Ministry Eyes Improving Night-School Japanese Lessons; Aim Is To Help Foreigners Complete Junior High School
- China to Test Mine for Rare Metals Off Japan Island; Japan Lagging in Technologies Needed for Extraction