Bright Red Maple Trees Reflected in Jet-Black Floor of Gunma Temple Draw Visitors

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Maple trees are reflected in the jet-black floor of the main hall of Hotokuji Temple in Kiryu, Gunma Prefecture, on Tuesday.

Many visitors to Hotokuji Temple in Kiryu, Gunma Prefecture, are now enjoying its “yuka momiji” (floor maples), the reflections of maple trees in the jet-black floor of the main hall, as the bright red leaves are at their peak.

The 100 or so maple trees on the grounds of the temple, which is known as a popular place to view autumn foliage, usually peak in mid-November. This year, however, unusually warm weather in October delayed the arrival of autumn leaves, and they did not peak until the end of November, according to the temple.

The temple has extended the nighttime viewing of a maple tree lighting exhibition and the “yuka momiji special exhibition,” which was scheduled to end on Dec. 1, through Sunday.

The temple also has extended the daytime viewing of maple trees through Dec. 15, saying that the weather is stable, and the leaves are not likely to fall for a while.

“Perhaps due to the effects of global warming, the autumn foliage season has been delayed by about five days each year for the past two years. The autumn foliage is a source of healing, but it also makes me wonder if the earth is okay,” said the temple’s head priest.

The temple is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The admission fee is ¥1,200 per person for adults, and free for high school students and younger.