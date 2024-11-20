Giant USJ Christmas Tree Lit Up for Final Year; Visitors Cheer for 10-Time World Record-Breaking 30 Meter Tree

Yomiuri Shimbun photos

Lighted Christmas tree at Universal Studios Japan in Osaka on Tuesday

OSAKA — A 30-meter-high Christmas tree was lit up at Osaka theme park Universal Studios Japan on Tuesday. First appearing in 2004, the tree broke the Guinness World Record for the most lights on an artificial Christmas tree 10 times until 2022. It has been illuminating Christmas Eve almost every year, except during the COVID-19 pandemic. This season, however, will be its last.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

“We have been planning the event based on Christmas being a time to spend with loved ones and family, but we plan to consider a more diverse approach in the future, so the symbolic giant tree installation will also come to an end,” the USJ management company said. The number of lights used for this year’s tree has not been disclosed.

On Tuesday, visitors cheered as the tree lit up in red and blue. “It’s beautiful. It makes me realize that Christmas is coming,” said a 37-year-old man from Ibaraki, Osaka Prefecture.

The tree will be lit until Jan. 5.