Mie: Private Viewing of Toba Aquarium’s Stars Sea Otters to Be Offered as Gift for Tax Donations
7:00 JST, November 9, 2024
TOBA, Mie — The Toba municipal government has added a private sea otter viewing to its list of gifts offered under the “furusato nozei” tax donation system.
Two sea otters, “May” and “Kira,” are the most popular animals at Toba Aquarium in the city. Private viewings of the sea otters are usually unavailable to the public, but tickets can now be obtained exclusively through the tax donation system.
The tax donation required to receive the gift is ¥100,000. Those who donate that amount can watch the sea otters in front of their tank for 90 minutes from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., before the aquarium opens. After the viewing, the guests are served the same breakfast as aquarium staff who work the overnight shift.
The gift can be used on Sundays between Dec. 1 and Feb. 9, except on Jan. 12. Each time slot is open to just one group of up to two people a day. For donations of ¥200,000, access for parties of up to four people can be requested, although consultation with the facility is required.
The program was planned jointly by the Toba municipal government, which celebrates its 70th anniversary this year, and the aquarium, which will celebrate the 70th anniversary of its opening next year.
