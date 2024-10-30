Home>Features>Travel Spots

Autumn Roses in Full Bloom Throughout Ibaraki Park

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Pink autumn roses are in full bloom at Ibaraki Flower Park in Ishioka, Ibaraki Prefecture, on Oct. 7.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:05 JST, October 30, 2024

ISHIOKA, Ibaraki — About 800 varieties of autumn rose are in full bloom throughout Ibaraki Flower Park in Ishioka, Ibaraki Prefecture.

The park prunes the stems of the roses that bloomed in spring so that they bloom again in autumn. Autumn roses are deeper colors than in spring.

The roses bloomed earlier than usual this year due to the intense heat in the summer, among other factors. They are expected to remain at their peak until early November.

The park, which is closed on Tuesdays, illuminates the roses and marigolds from 5 p.m. “We want visitors to enjoy colorful roses in the daytime and enchanting roses at night,” said the park’s spokesperson Hiromi Ushioda.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Travel Spots Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING