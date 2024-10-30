Autumn Roses in Full Bloom Throughout Ibaraki Park
13:05 JST, October 30, 2024
ISHIOKA, Ibaraki — About 800 varieties of autumn rose are in full bloom throughout Ibaraki Flower Park in Ishioka, Ibaraki Prefecture.
The park prunes the stems of the roses that bloomed in spring so that they bloom again in autumn. Autumn roses are deeper colors than in spring.
The roses bloomed earlier than usual this year due to the intense heat in the summer, among other factors. They are expected to remain at their peak until early November.
The park, which is closed on Tuesdays, illuminates the roses and marigolds from 5 p.m. “We want visitors to enjoy colorful roses in the daytime and enchanting roses at night,” said the park’s spokesperson Hiromi Ushioda.
