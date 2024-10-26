Cosplayers Enjoy Skiing, Snowboarding for Free at Ski Resort’s Opening Day on Mt. Fuji; Earliest Opening for Ski Resort This Season in Japan

The Yomiuri Shimbun

SUSONO, Shizuoka — Skiers and snowboarders in costumes glided down snow-covered slopes at a ski resort on Mt. Fuji on Friday, the earliest opening for an outdoor resort this season in the nation.

The Yeti ski resort, located at the second station of Mt. Fuji, opened for business on the day. Cosplayers can ski or snowboard for free on the opening day every year.

This was the 26th consecutive year that the outdoor resort was the first to open, according to the operating company Fujikyuko Co.

The resort’s snowmaking system has been in full operation since Oct. 15, producing about 550 tons of snow per day.

Many guests cosplayed anime and movie characters and despite the bad weather, about 500 people hit the slopes on Friday.