Kumamoto Castle Floats Above Sea of Clouds for Limited Time Event Using Artificial Mist

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Kumamoto Castle’s stone walls appear to float above a sea of clouds on Oct. 9.

KUMAMOTO — Artificial mist surrounds the base of Kumamoto Castle to make it appear as if it is floating above a sea of clouds as part of a limited time event by the Kumamoto municipal government that will run through Nov. 4.

Artificial mist is generated and spread by a special machine to cover the stone walls and castle keeps. The mist is then illuminated to create one of Japan’s largest artificial sea of clouds.

Visitors can enjoy the fantastic scenery from several places including special viewing platforms set up to oversee the restoration work of the castle, which was damaged by the 2016 Kumamoto Earthquake. Some of the mist is generated with water pumped from the castle’s old well.

The attraction can be seen every 30 minutes from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. From 6 p.m., there is a show featuring illuminations and sound effects.

Admission to the castle is ¥800 for high school students and adults and ¥300 for elementary and junior high school students.