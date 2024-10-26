Kumamoto Castle Floats Above Sea of Clouds for Limited Time Event Using Artificial Mist
15:30 JST, October 26, 2024
KUMAMOTO — Artificial mist surrounds the base of Kumamoto Castle to make it appear as if it is floating above a sea of clouds as part of a limited time event by the Kumamoto municipal government that will run through Nov. 4.
Artificial mist is generated and spread by a special machine to cover the stone walls and castle keeps. The mist is then illuminated to create one of Japan’s largest artificial sea of clouds.
Visitors can enjoy the fantastic scenery from several places including special viewing platforms set up to oversee the restoration work of the castle, which was damaged by the 2016 Kumamoto Earthquake. Some of the mist is generated with water pumped from the castle’s old well.
The attraction can be seen every 30 minutes from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. From 6 p.m., there is a show featuring illuminations and sound effects.
Admission to the castle is ¥800 for high school students and adults and ¥300 for elementary and junior high school students.
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Neko Pitcher
-
Fukui: Hokuriku Shinkansen Up-And-Coming as ‘Detour’ Route as Tokaido Shinkansen Alternative
-
Forest Festival of the Arts Okayama Kicks Off; Stunning International Exhibits on Display
-
Osaka: Kansai Airport Marks 30th Anniversary; Consortium Oversees Post-Pandemic Rebound
-
Halal Paradise in Kyoto Welcomes Muslim Visitors; Tourists Enjoy Halal-Certified Japanese Cuisine
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Trying to Draw Digital Nomads, Who Are Seen as Beneficial to Economy, Society
- Asukayama Monorail in Tokyo: Free to Ride!
- JICA Employee Suspected of Leaking Info on ODA Project in Manila; Bidding for Railway Renovation May Have Been Impacted
- Japanese Automakers Team Up on Software Development; Aim to Compete with U.S., China in SDV Market
- Historic Change as Britain Closes Last Coal-Fired Power Plant; Transition to Clean Energy Vital for Economy, Human Health