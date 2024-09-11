Bright Yellow Flowers Blossom at Japan Park in Western Tokyo; Lemon Buds Give Appearance of Big Yellow Carpet

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A visitor walks through blossoming lemon-bright flowers at Showa Kinen Park in western Tokyo on Tuesday. About 4 million yellow cosmos flowers are planted in the park, which straddles the border of Tachikawa and Akishima cities, giving the appearance of a yellow carpet. A 74-year-old visitor from Musashimurayama, Tokyo, commented: “The color mixture of the blue sky, the white cloud and lemon-bright flowers is so beautiful.”