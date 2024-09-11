Newborn Capybaras Become Instant Stars at Japan’s Izu Animal Kingdom; Shizuoka Pref. Zoo Also Recently Welcomed Baby Meerkat
12:07 JST, September 11, 2024
Two baby capybaras born at Izu Animal Kingdom, a zoo in Higashi Izu, Shizuoka Prefecture, are gaining popularity with visitors for their cute appearance.
The new stars were born to mother Koshian and father Zunda on Sept. 3. They are 20 centimeters long and weigh about two kilograms. Their sex is still unknown. Izu Animal Kingdom has a tradition of naming its capybaras after Japanese sweets, and the zookeepers plan to give the babies their names soon.
A baby meerkat was also born on Aug. 29. One 22-year-old female zookeeper said, “Please be sure to come and see how small and cute the babies are.”
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Nighttime Summer Festival to Be Held at Tokyo Museum; 6 Nights of Traditional Fun Include Access to Museum
-
Nagoya Restaurant’s Local Grilled Eel Specialty Serves Up Perfect Summer Dish; Michelin Guide-Listed Eatery Still Considered ‘Newcomer’
-
Traditional Owara Kaze no Bon Festival Begins in Toyama; Elegant Dance Attracts Visitors
-
Neko Pitcher
-
Tottori: Ferry Link to South Korea Resumes Services; Ocean Voyage to Donghae Takes 15 Hours One Way
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Typhoon Shanshan Forms, Slowly Moves Toward Japan; Govt Says Typhoon No. 10 Likely to Approach Japan Next Week
- Tokyo Companies Prepare for Ashfall From Mt. Fuji Eruption; Disposal Of Ash, Possibly at Sea, A Major Challenge
- Shizuoka Pref. City Offers Foreigners Free Japanese Language Classes; Aims to Raise Non-Natives to Daily Conversation Level
- Typhoon No. 10 Forecast to Develop; Move into Pacific Ocean South of Japan on Aug. 26
- Strong Typhoon Shanshan Predicted to Approach Western, Eastern Japan Earliest on Wednesday