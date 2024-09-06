Carpet of Autumn Colors; Yakurai Garden in Northeast Japan Welcomes Fall

The Yomiuri Shimbun



Autumn flowers are in full bloom at the Yakurai Garden in Kami, Miyagi Prefecture, turning a hillside into a carpet of autumn colors.

“Fururu no Oka,” a gently sloping 5-hectare hill at the garden, appeared as a striped carpet, with about 160,000 brightly colored salvia, marigold and other plants contributing to the pattern.

Visitors strolled around the park on Thursday, taking pictures and enjoying the colorful autumn scenery.

A 25-year-old female office worker from Sendai said, “It was nice to see a variety of flowers and to take pictures there.”

The flowers will remain at peak bloom through late October.