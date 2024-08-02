Boat Tour on Fukushima Pref. River Promises Time-Travel-Like Experience; Tourists Enjoy Beautiful Views of Otherworldly Mist and Natural Landscapes

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A tour boat glides down Tadami River, which flows between the towns of Kanayama and Mishima in Fukushima Prefecture.

Surrounded by a fantastic mist, a boat glides down the Tadami River, which flows between the towns of Kaneyama and Mishima in Fukushima Prefecture. A boat tour on the river, called Mugenkyo no Watashi, gives tourists the opportunity to enjoy the beautiful views of the otherworldly mist and natural landscapes.

The three wooden boats employed for the tour were originally used in a local, riverside village that was abandoned 60 years ago due to a major landslide. The boats were restored by local residents in 2010 to help boost tourism in the area. The number of tourists coming to the site, including foreigners, has been increasing in recent years as they seek a time-travel-like experience.

The boat tour will run until late November. Advance reservation is required and should be made at least five days in advance.